Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 6,190,292 Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,190,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,190,000. Capital International Investors owned 5.12% of Verisign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,366,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $153.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.99. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

