Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.86 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,810 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,417,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

GPN opened at $103.84 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $98.82 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,206.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

