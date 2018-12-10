Capital International Sarl Has $6.94 Million Holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,590 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 45.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,026,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805,081 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 80,158,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,441,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,895 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,836,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 21.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,616,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBN opened at $9.82 on Monday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

