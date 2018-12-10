Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,560 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 66,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,677,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,088,000 after buying an additional 2,351,420 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $68.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NYSE NTR opened at $49.86 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

