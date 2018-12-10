Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 3,356,518 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 11.04% of Hasbro worth $1,468,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $83.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $598,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $38,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

