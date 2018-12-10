Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613,349 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.98% of Philip Morris International worth $3,782,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 325.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978,925 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $845,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386,487 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.73.

Shares of PM opened at $84.56 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

