Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in Vale SA (VALE)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,949,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,704,769 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.20% of Vale worth $2,477,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,121,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769,298 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vale by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,342,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081,542 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vale by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,216,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vale by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,910,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

