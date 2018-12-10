Capital World Investors Has $8.47 Billion Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises 2.1% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 5.65% of DowDuPont worth $8,465,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

