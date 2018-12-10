Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,367,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.22% of Charter Communications worth $2,400,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 752.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,302,000 after buying an additional 3,243,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 273,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 215,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ailanthus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,294,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $315.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

