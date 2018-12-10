Capital World Investors Sells 1,484,503 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,055,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484,503 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.95% of Simon Property Group worth $3,368,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,739,000 after buying an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,718,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,746,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $188.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

