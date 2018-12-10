CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.85

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 22918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

CRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. CARBO Ceramics currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.76 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 32.14%. As a group, analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,961,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129,138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

