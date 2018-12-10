Carboncoin Market Cap Tops $337,547.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $337,547.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,349 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

