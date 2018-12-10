CareTech’s (CTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of CTH stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Thursday. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 339 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 461 ($6.02).

In related news, insider James Stuart Cumming acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($26,460.21). Also, insider Karl Upton Monaghan acquired 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,234.67 ($1,613.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,011 shares of company stock worth $4,620,767.

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

