CarGurus Inc (CARG) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 149.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 228,066 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $8,727,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,022,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other CarGurus news, Director Stephen Kaufer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $6,663,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,587,674 shares of company stock worth $220,371,183 in the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

