Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRZO. Williams Capital set a $38.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

CRZO stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.31. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $697,495. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.