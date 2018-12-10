Carvana (CVNA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.70.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA opened at $35.71 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 253,877 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $17,593,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,084,028 shares of company stock valued at $179,700,231. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,335,000 after purchasing an additional 902,271 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 758,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.