carVertical Price Reaches $0.0003 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. carVertical has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $2,971.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.02730913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00134441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00173937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.09278159 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,921,115,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,736,264,184 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

