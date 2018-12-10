Cascades Inc (CAS) Insider Buys C$32,664.80 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) insider Laurent Lemaire bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,664.80.

Laurent Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Laurent Lemaire bought 5,300 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,406.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Laurent Lemaire bought 5,000 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,150.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Laurent Lemaire bought 15,000 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,900.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Laurent Lemaire bought 73 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$795.70.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Laurent Lemaire bought 25 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$326.50.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cascades Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.88 and a 12-month high of C$16.67.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 1.50999996554197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

