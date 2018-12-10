Chevron (CVX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a coverage optimism score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Chevron’s score:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Chevron stock opened at $115.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

