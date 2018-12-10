China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. CLSA downgraded China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 104.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,326. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. China Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.