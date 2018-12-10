Chromadex (CDXC) Given a $6.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been assigned a $6.00 price target by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chromadex has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

