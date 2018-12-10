CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,247 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in FireEye by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 95,009 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FireEye by 1,122.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,817 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $604,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

