CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 5,226 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE NMFC opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 45.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.43%.

In other news, insider John Kline purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $237,532.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,783.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

