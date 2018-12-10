CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $174,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $231,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 377.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

