Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,466. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

