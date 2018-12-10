Cintas (CTAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.17.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cintas has a 12-month low of $147.38 and a 12-month high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

