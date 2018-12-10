Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,841 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 118.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 93,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $296,892.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $26.30 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Computer Programs & Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

