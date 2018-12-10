Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 134.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNC stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

