Citigroup Cuts Guidewire Software (GWRE) Price Target to $98.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.60.

GWRE opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $565,403.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,359 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

