Citigroup Inc (C) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 18.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Citigroup worth $1,881,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 68,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.23. 780,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,932,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

