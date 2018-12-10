C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Position Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,020 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.83% of C&J Energy Services worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 14,486.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 16.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 60.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,305,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,547,000 after acquiring an additional 178,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CJ. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

CJ stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 0.74. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

