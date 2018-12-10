Clearline Capital LP Invests $974,000 in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock valued at $96,553,796 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.48. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clearline Capital LP Invests $974,000 in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/clearline-capital-lp-invests-974000-in-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx-stock.html.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.