Clearline Capital LP Raises Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. GCI Liberty makes up approximately 3.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.09% of GCI Liberty worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 939.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.62). GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $210.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

