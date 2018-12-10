Clearline Capital LP Sells 15,355 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LKQ by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $25.63 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Varun Laroyia acquired 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

