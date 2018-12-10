Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to report $413.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.42 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $436.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $426.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.38 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

