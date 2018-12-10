Clorox Co (CLX) SVP Denise Garner Sells 18,366 Shares

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Denise Garner sold 18,366 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $3,003,391.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,890.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.20. 868,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,385. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Clorox by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Clorox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/clorox-co-clx-svp-denise-garner-sells-18366-shares.html.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.