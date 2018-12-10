Clorox Co (CLX) SVP Denise Garner Sells 18,366 Shares

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Denise Garner sold 18,366 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $3,003,391.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,890.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.20. 868,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,385. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.30.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Clorox by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Clorox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.