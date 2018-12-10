Cloud (CLD) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Cloud has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cloud has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.02695990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00134307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00173656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.09155333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloud’s official website is cloudwith.me.

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

