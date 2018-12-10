Cloudera (CLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2018 – Cloudera had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Cloudera had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

12/6/2018 – Cloudera was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Cloudera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2018 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2018 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2018 – Cloudera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

11/5/2018 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

11/1/2018 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2018 – Cloudera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2018 – Cloudera is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.61. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.60 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $503,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 193,333 shares of company stock worth $2,886,738 over the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $40,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,033,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,081.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,300 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $18,594,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 2,235.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

