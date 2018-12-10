Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce ($1.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.57). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($6.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($4.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Clovis Oncology to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 160,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,262. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

