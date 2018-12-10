CME Group Inc (CME) Position Boosted by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.5% of Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of CME Group worth $108,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in CME Group by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Berenberg Bank upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.13.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total value of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $5,628,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $187.11 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $143.68 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

