Coherent (COHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Longbow Research set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $218.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of Coherent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 383,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Coherent has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Coherent by 326.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coherent by 814.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.