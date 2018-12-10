Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Receives $67.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,310. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

