ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0002

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $988.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.01975891 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00002510 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007798 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00015745 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003749 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 10,961,556,816 coins and its circulating supply is 10,920,514,989 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

