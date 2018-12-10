Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 46,335 Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

