Comerica Bank Has $957,000 Stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,290,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,263,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,406,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 429,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navigant Consulting stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Navigant Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

