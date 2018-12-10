Comerica Bank Sells 2,226 Shares of ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $9,675,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,507,000 after buying an additional 206,629 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $83,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $177,065.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,459 shares of company stock valued at $420,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.21. ArcBest Corp has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

