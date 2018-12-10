Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,311 Shares of Brady Corp (BRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brady were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Brady by 26.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brady by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brady in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a $42.00 target price on Brady and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE BRC opened at $41.34 on Monday. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,614 shares of company stock worth $7,858,550. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

