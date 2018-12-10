Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $523,000 Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sealed Air by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,038,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,613,000 after buying an additional 606,062 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,555,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,602,000 after buying an additional 59,445 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,542,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 225,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 190,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 202,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

