Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 336.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 481.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 21.3% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $241.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $335,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

