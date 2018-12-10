CommunityGeneration Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One CommunityGeneration coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. CommunityGeneration has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.02719941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00134826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00173140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.09115491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 18,972,065,078 coins. CommunityGeneration’s official website is www.cgen.network. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork.

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

CommunityGeneration can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommunityGeneration should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

